Bihar cracks whip on pvt hospitals to treat Covid-19 cases

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:21 IST

The Bihar government Tuesday roped in private hospitals in an effort to boost the number of beds available to Covid-19 patients following a nudge by the Centre.

“The government has authorised district magistrates to identify private health facilities in Covid management,” Anupam Kumar, secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, Bihar told reporters.

On Monday, Patna civil surgeon Dr Raj Kishore Chaudhary had issued an order notifying 290 beds for Covid-19 patients across 18 private health facilities in the state capital.

He said the government had to force the private facilities into treating Covid-19 patients as they were reluctant to do so.

“The private facilities will have to treat Covid-19 patients in times of pandemic. If they do not, we will lodge FIRs against them. The government can even take over their hospitals, along with their staff and doctors and force them to treat Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Chaudhary.

Hitech Emergency, GS Neuroscience (10 beds each), Arvind Hospital (13), Medical Magadh Hospital, Dr Bimal Hospital & Research Center (25 beds each), Heart Hospital (14), Murlidhar Memorial Hospital (10), Anup Institute of Orthopaedic, AS Nursing Home (4), Paras HMRI Hospital (30), Curris Hospital (18), Mahavir Vatsalya Hospital (14), Palm View Hospital, Midversal Hospital (12 each), Ruban Memorial Hospital, Patliputra Colony (40), Tara Hospital, near Gandhi Maidan (9), Buddha Cancer Centre (7) and Nestva Hospital (12) were among the 18 private centres the Patna district administration had asked to keep isolation beds for Covid-19 patients.

These hospitals have 1,254 beds, with 343 ICU beds of which 72 had ventilator facilities in them, according to the order issued by the Patna civil surgeon.

“As of now, we have asked private hospitals to allot 25% of their total beds for management of Covid patients. Going ahead, if need arises, we will ask them to convert the entire hospital into dedicated Covid facilities,” said Dr Chaudhary.

Despite the Patna district administration having issued the order on Monday, with explicit instructions to the management of private hospitals to begin Covid-19 isolation facility with immediate effect, most of these facilities were yet to begin admitting such cases on Tuesday.

In addition to better management of its healthcare facilities, a central team, which was here on Sunday and Monday, had asked the state government to increase the number of beds in view of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Bihar’s Covid-19 tally stood at 28,564 with a doubling rate of 12 days. If infections were to grow at this rate, Bihar would cross 1 lakh cases in less than a month, for which the state had to be prepared, the Central team had pointed out during its discussion with senior state functionaries.

The Central team was also critical of the unfettered movement in Rajeev Nagar locality, which was a buffer zone, as the entire stretch between road numbers 1 and 22 had been marked as a containment zone. The team, which found lack of police personnel, and unhindered movement of vegetable vendors in the area, called for better access control in containment zones.