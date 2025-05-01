Bihar: Dancer raped in front of husband after stopping to ask directions, 2 held

A woman was allegedly raped in front of her husband in Shahpur area on the outskirts of Bihar’s capital Patna while returning from a gig. The woman worked as a dancer and was returning from a gig with her husband when the alleged rape took place.(HT File/ Representative)

According to the PTI report, the woman worked as a dancer and was returning home with her husband in the early hours of Wednesday after an event.

The police said the the alleged rape happened in Shahpur Dera village when the couple stopped to ask directions. Three men took them on their motorcycles on the pretext of dropping them at the railway station and committed the crime. Two of the accused have been arrested by the police.

"When her husband asked three passersby for directions to the Dighwara railway station, they asked the couple to get onto their motorcycles. Instead of taking them to the station, they were taken to a secluded place where the woman was raped in front of her husband who was held hostage," ASP (Danapur) Bhanu Pratap Singh told PTI.

According to the officer's statement, the accused left them there and fled after the crime took place.

"Based on the victim's statement, police registered a case and started a search for the accused. Manoj Kumar and Manish Kumar were arrested on Wednesday night. A search is on to nab the third accused, Nagendra Kumar," he added.

Three held for the rape of a schoolgirl in West Bengal's Kolkata

Three college students were arrested for the gang rape of a minor schoolgirl in West Bengal's Kolkata, police said. The incident took place on December 19, 2024.

According to police, one accused student even filmed the incident and shared the video with the minor girl student’s friend.

The girl’s mother complained to the Rabindra Sarobar police station on Monday.

As the survivor is a minor, the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have arrested three persons. They are aged between 18 – 20 years. The fourth accused is absconding. They were produced in court. The court sent them to police custody till May 8,” said a Kolkata Police officer.