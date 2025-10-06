Bihar poll machinery now ‘one call away’ for voter queries, EC explains how

The Election Commission on Monday announced the poll schedule for Bihar Assembly elections, assuring that the poll process in the state this time will be “most transparent, secure, and easy”. The poll panel chief explained that any voter can get in touch with their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO). (HT File)

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar also released a helpline number for voters, saying the entire election machinery in Bihar was “just a call away” for them in case of any query.

The poll panel chief explained that any voter can get in touch with their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) using these steps:

Download the ECINET mobile app.

Add electors photo identify card (EPIC ) number.

Book a call with the BLO and talk to them.

The voter helpline number CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced was 1950. The process of using the number is as follows: +91 STD Code 1950. The ECI gave this example for better understanding of voters: (To connect to Patna - +91-612-1950).

Meanwhile, the much-awaited poll dates announcement of Bihar has been made. The Assembly elections will take place in two phases - November 6 and 11, and the results will be out on November 14. The entire poll process in Bihar will conclude by November 16, the poll panel chief announced.

"It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before last two rounds of counting of votes," the CEC said.

The poll panel also clarified that the administration has been given directives to ensure "zero tolerance to any violence and there is no scope for any threat to voters or candidates".

Announcing some important data regarding the elections, Gyanesh Kumar said there are over 7.4 crore people eligible to vote, of whom 14 lakh are first-time voters and 4 lakh are senior citizens.