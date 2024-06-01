Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Will Modi-Nitish duo sweep or Tejashwi turn the tide?
Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Bihar, with its 40 Lok Sabha constituencies—the fourth highest in India—votes in all seven phases. This makes Bihar a crucial state in shaping Centre's politics. Under the INDIA alliance in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 26 seats, Congress 9 seats, and the Left parties 5 seats....Read More
In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, and both Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest 1 seat each in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 result: Bihar
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, which included the BJP, JDU, and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), won 39 out of 40 seats.
The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, Congress, and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), secured only one seat.
Bihar Exit Poll: Check time
After voting ends on June 1, exit poll results will be broadcast on various TV channels. The Election Commission has banned exit polls from 7 am on April 19 until 6:30 pm on June 1, the end of polling.
Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: INDIA leaders meet to strategise for vote counting
Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc met on Saturday to plan their strategy for the vote counting on June 4. Notably, the TMC and PDP did not attend the meeting.
Leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for discussions as the final phase of polling was underway.
TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had previously stated their inability to attend due to ongoing state elections, while PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti cited personal reasons for her absence.
Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Voting on 8 seats underway
Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Eight seats of Bihar are going for vote on Saturday.
The seventh and final phase of voting in the largest festival of democracy began on Saturday at 7 am. This phase includes the last 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.