Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Will Modi-Nitish duo sweep or Tejashwi turn the tide?

Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Munger.

Bihar Exit Poll 2024 Live: Bihar, with its 40 Lok Sabha constituencies—the fourth highest in India—votes in all seven phases. This makes Bihar a crucial state in shaping Centre's politics. Under the INDIA alliance in Bihar, the RJD is contesting 26 seats, Congress 9 seats, and the Left parties 5 seats....Read More

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, and both Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest 1 seat each in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 result: Bihar

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, which included the BJP, JDU, and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), won 39 out of 40 seats.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, Congress, and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), secured only one seat.

Bihar Exit Poll: Check time

After voting ends on June 1, exit poll results will be broadcast on various TV channels. The Election Commission has banned exit polls from 7 am on April 19 until 6:30 pm on June 1, the end of polling.

