Bihar: Girl,16, her father shot dead, attacker kills self at Ara railway station

A 16-year-old girl and her father were shot dead by a man at Bihar’s Ara railway station on Tuesday evening, before the attacker took his own life, news agency PTI reported. Police said they are suspecting the crime to be motivated by a relationship dispute. (Representative image)(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The incident happened on the footbridge connecting platforms 2 and 3. It is learnt that the girl had come to the station to board a train to Delhi.

Police said they are suspecting the crime to be motivated by a relationship dispute. Bhojpur district's superintendent of police (SP) Raj said the accused was identified as Aman Kumar, and a further investigation is underway to find more details about him.

Speaking to PTI, the SP said, “He first shot the girl and then her father before shooting himself dead. All three died on the spot. The motive is yet to be known. However, the love angle cannot be ruled out.”

ASP Parichay Kumar said, “On the overbridge between platforms 3 and 4 of Ara Railway Station, three people have died of gunshot wounds. According to the eyewitness, a man aged 23-24 years shot at a girl aged 16-17 years and her father. He later shot himself. Due investigation will follow.”

In an unrelated incident, earlier this month, a man and his son were arrested in Bihar’s Rohtas district for allegedly strangling his wife and daughter to death as the latter to marry a person of her choice instead of the one selected by her father.

Police said that the daughter's marriage had been arranged with a person in a neighbouring village in Jharkhand, but she refused the same and insisted on marrying someone of her choice. Pratima's mother also supported her.

On March 22, a woman director of a private hospital in Bihar's Patna was shot dead inside her office cabin. The victim was referred to AIIMS after she was diagnosed with multiple gunshots.