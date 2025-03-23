Director of a private hospital in Patna shot dead in her office cabin

The director of a private hospital in Bihar's Patna was shot dead inside her office cabin, SDPO Patna City Atulesh Jha informed on Saturday. The victim was referred to AIIMS after she was diagnosed with multiple gunshots. The woman, Surabhi Raj, succumbed to her injuries.(Representational Image)

The woman, Surabhi Raj, later succumbed to her injuries, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the police are collecting evidence from all angles.

"At 3:30 in the evening, we got information that Surabhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital, had been shot. When the police team reached there, they were told that when some staff went to the director's room, they found her unconscious and covered in blood. She was shifted to the ICU, where she was diagnosed with multiple gunshot injuries, and from there, she was referred to AIIMS. Right now, the news of her death has come. The police team is collecting evidence from all angles. Investigation is underway", Atulesh Jha said to ANI on Saturday.

According to an NDTV report, at the time of the incident, a training session was being held for trainees by two doctors from another hospital between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Saturday. When the session was over, the students were asked not to leave, the report said.

"We were giggling and having fun when we got conscious of the noise and went to check if anyone was sitting in the next room. We found ma'am (Surabhi) lying in a pool of blood," the report quoted one of the trainees as saying.

Another trainee said the attack went unnoticed as no one heard the sound of gunshots.

A police team led by the Superintendent of Police (City), a forensic team and a dog squad were rushed to the spot for an investigation. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage for leads in the case.