Bihar girl slits wrist after parents decline 1.5 lakh Apple iPhone demand

An 18-year-old girl in Bihar's Munger slit her wrist with a blade after being denied an iPhone worth ₹1.5 lakh and injuring herself in several places. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital

According to an India Today report, the girl wanted her parents to get her the phone so she could speak to her partner, who uses the gadget.

“I need an Apple phone. I don't have any other problems, I have just a phone problem,” the girl told the media after the incident.

The girl had been asking her mother for an iPhone for three months, saying she was unable to speak to her partner, with whom she said she had eloped and gotten married. After being denied the request due to the family’s poor financial condition, the girl locked herself in a room and began slashing her left wrist with a blade. She was later rushed to a hospital.

Her mother cited the family’s poor financial condition and said that they could not afford such an expensive phone. The girl has promised that she won't take the step again.

The doctors treating the girl said that although the wounds she sustained aren't deep, they are treating the cuts so that they don't turn into ulcers. The patient is stable and out of any life-threatening danger.

18-year-old man dies by suicide after a fight with his girlfriend

An 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a quarrel with his girlfriend.

According to the sources quoted in the PTI report, the incident took place at Amrut Nagar in the Mumbra area on Friday.

The police officials said that the man was speaking to his girlfriend on a mobile phone when they both fought. He then allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, the police added.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline: 011-40769002, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).