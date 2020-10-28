Bihar is in distress, govt arrogant, time for change: Sonia Gandhi

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 03:55 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said “change is in the air” in Bihar, and attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state for its “dictatorial governance” that “has plunged the state into deep distress”.

In a four-and-a-half-minute-long video message released a day ahead of the polling for the first phase of the assembly elections, Gandhi appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for the Mahagathbandhan, or Grand Alliance .

“The government in Bihar is steeped in power and arrogance and has strayed from its path. Neither its words nor its actions are good. Workers are helpless, farmers are distressed and young people are disappointed. The fragile state of the economy is impacting the lives of the people. Dalits, Mahadalits and backward sections of the society have been left on the brink of destitution,” she said in the message.

“The voice of the people of Bihar is with the grand alliance of the Congress. This is the call of Bihar today,” Gandhi added.

Attacking the Centre and the Bihar government, Gandhi said all sections of the society, and especially young people, farmers and traders, are suffering due to decisions such as demonetisation,and a prolonged Covid lockdown. “The people of Bihar are ready to create a new Bihar for the next generation,” she said.

The Grand Alliances comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and the Left parties.

Voting will take place on Wednesday in seventy-one of the 243 seats in the state. The second phase of polling is on November 3, and the third phase on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

“Bihar has the skill, talent and capabilities but unemployment, migration, inflation and starvation have given the people only tears and blisters on their feet. Words that cannot be spoken are said with tears. Policies and governments cannot be formed on the basis of fear,” Gandhi said.

“Bihar is a mirror of India. It is also a hope and pride of India. Today, Bihar is getting ready for a change for its glory and future. That is why I said that change is in the air in Bihar,” she added.

BJP’s national spokesperson Guruprakash said the Congress as no locus standi to comment on Bihar as the state saw the worst years under its rule. “For 55 of the last 73 years, the state has seen the misrule of the Congress and its allies. When we (NDA) inherited Bihar the rate of crime was at an all-time high and today the data from the national crime records bureau has put Bihar at the 23rd position. There has been a huge change in the situation, people are no long scared to step out after 6 p.m. as was the case during the Congress-RJD years.”

Guruprakash also criticised Gandhi’s allegation that the Dalits and the Mahadalits are oppressed in Bihar. “For her the Dalits of Punjab and Rajasthan are not Dalits. When a six-year old Dalit girl from Bihar was allegedly raped and burnt alive in Punjab where was the selective outrage brigade of the Congress,” he said