Bihar logs 1,266 new Covid-19 patients, state's recovery rate at a high 73.08%

Bihar logs 1,266 new Covid-19 patients, state’s recovery rate at a high 73.08%

A day earlier, on Saturday, the state had recorded 709 fresh infections Covid-19 infections and seven more deaths that had taken Bihar’s death toll to 118.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Patna, which is under lockdown, leads the state in terms of the number of positive cases 1,691.Bhagalpur has the second-highest number of infections with 915 coronavirus patients in the state.
         

Bihar on Sunday reported 1,266 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total coronavirus count to 16,305, with no new deaths, the state health department said.

So far, at least 10,991 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the state:

A day earlier, on Saturday, the state had recorded 709 fresh infections Covid-19 infections and seven more deaths that had taken Bihar’s death toll to 118. The fatalities were reported from Bhagalpur (two) and Patna, Bhojpur, West Champaran, Darbhanga districts (one each). Saharsa district reported its first death, the health department said in its daily health bulletin.

Bhagalpur now accounts for ten deaths, next only to capital city Patna which has reported 13 fatalities so far. Other districts in Bihar which have reported a high number of deaths are Darbhanga with eight deaths and Samastipur East Champaran, Rohtas, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Saran and Siwan.

Patna, which is under lockdown, leads the state in terms of the number of positive cases 1,691.Bhagalpur has the second-highest number of infections with 915 coronavirus patients in the state.

Other districts like Begusarai has 658, Muzaffarpur has 639, Madhubani has logged 585, Siwan 563 and Munger has about 517 estimated Covid-19 patients.

The health department said the state has a good recovery rate of 73.08 per cent and 10,991 people have so far been discharged from isolation wards after recovery from the infection.

In Bihar, at least 9,108 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Bihar has suddenly seen a surge in coronavirus cases earlier this month which has added over 1,900 cases to the total tally. Lockdown has been imposed in at least four districts to curb the spread of the disease. Recently, the health department converted AIIMS-Patna into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital to accommodate more patients. It is the second medical facility in the city, after the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, to have been declared a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

India added a record 28,637 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday pushing the country’s Covid-19 tally to 8,49,553. The death toll due to the viral infection climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620, while there are 2,92,258 active cases of the coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data showed.

