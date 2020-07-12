India sees biggest one-day jump of 28,637 Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 849,553

india

More than 28,600 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), another record jump, and 551 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which have pushed India’s tally past 8.49 lakh on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The surge in numbers comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Prime Minister cautioned that there was no room for complacency in the battle against the pandemic as he appreciated the efforts of the Centre and Delhi government in containing the Covid-19 outbreak in the Capital.

“Priority is close monitoring and guiding the containment works in regions where the infection rate is high,” the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

There were 28,637 Covid-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday morning and India’s infection tally is now at 849,553.

The recovered cases once again outnumbered the active cases of the coronavirus disease by 242,362 on Sunday, bringing the tally to 534,620. The recovery rate has further improved to 62.92% with the widening gap.

During the last 24 hours, 19,235 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. There are 292,258 active cases of the viral disease in the country.

The cumulative number of recovered cases among Covid-19 patients had crossed the five lakh-mark on Saturday with “effective implementation of containment zones, surveillance activities, timely diagnosis and effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases”, the government said in a release.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are among states with high caseload of Covid-19.

The cases count in India’s worst-affected state of Maharashtra reached has reached 246,600, which includes 10,116 deaths due to the disease. It had recorded the highest single-day spike with 8,139 cases on Saturday—the first time when the state crossed the 8,000-mark in a day.

Maharashtra’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has isolated himself after 16 members of the Raj Bhavan staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have said Koshyari will undergo the test for Covid-19, if required, in the coming days.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for the respiratory disease and are in an isolation ward of a hospital in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu, another state which has added to India’s caseload, has reported 134,226 and 1,898 deaths so far, according to the Union health ministry. In Delhi, there are 110,921 infections and 3,334 fatalities.

Several states across the country have put in new restrictions or extended lockdowns in areas which have reported an alarming surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease.

The Centre had issued guidelines for the second of a three-phase plan to lift restrictions imposed in March around a fortnight back.

Global infections stand at 12,683,874 and 564,485 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.