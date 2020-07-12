e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in isolation after 16 staff test Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in isolation after 16 staff test Covid-19 positive

Out of the 16 staff members of Governor House, two had tested positive around eight days ago, according to BMC officials.

mumbai Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:57 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra Governor will undergo the test for Covid-19, if required, in the coming days, said a BMC official.
Maharashtra Governor will undergo the test for Covid-19, if required, in the coming days, said a BMC official.(Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
         

Maharashtra’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has isolated himself after 16 members of the Raj Bhavan staff tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have said.

Koshyari will undergo the test for Covid-19, if required, in the coming days, said a BMC official.

Out of the 16 staff members of Governor House, two had tested positive around eight days ago, according to BMC officials.

After this, tests of around 100 staff members was undertaken by the governor’s office on Saturday at state-run JJ Hospital.

Of the 100, around 14 have been tested positive, BMC officials said.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, on Saturday reported 8,139 new cases of Covid-19—the first time when the state crossed the 8,000-mark in a day—taking its tally to 146,600.

The death toll of the state also breached 10,000-mark after 223 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll stands at 10,116, according to data released by the health department.

Mumbai reported 1,284 new coronavirus disease cases, which have taken the city’s tally to 91,745.

