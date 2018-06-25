Bihar man kills 3-month-old son as baby ‘did not resemble’ him

A 32-year-old man in Bihar’s Aurangabad district allegedly murdered his three-month-old son on Sunday as he suspected the child to be not his own because he reportedly “did not resemble” him, police said.

Raushan Lathore, 32, a farmer from Dhanaura village, believed the infant was not his biological child and that his wife, Kuldhan Devi, 26, was having an extra-marital affair, the police added.

On Sunday, while the child was being fed, Lathore allegedly snatched the baby from his mother and killed him, and then began assaulting his wife.

The cries of the woman alerted the neighbours who rescued her and restrained Lathore. He was thrashed by those present before being handed over to the police.

Police have arrested Lathore based on the wife’s complaint.

Lathore would allegedly have regular verbal altercations with his wife ever since she delivered the baby boy — the couple’s first child, police said.

He would question her “character” and, at times, even assault her physically, they added.

“Ever since the birth of the child, Lathore refused to accept him as his biological son. He would also question the character of his wife and torture her on suspicion of bearing an illegitimate child,” said station house officer of the Tandwa police station, Sajid Hussain.

Of Bihar’s 10.41 crore population, 54,278,157 are male and 49,821,295 female, as per Census 2011. Its population sex ratio is less than the national average of 940 females per 1000 males.

Bihar’s sex ratio slid from 919 females to 1000 males in 2001 to 918 females to 1000 males in 2011.