Home / India News / Child falls into borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, rescue operation underway

ByShobhit Gupta
Jul 23, 2023 12:37 PM IST

A rescue operation has been initiated and NDRF and other rescue teams are on the spot to save the child.

A child fell into a borewell in Kul village of Bihar's Nalanda on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. A rescue operation has been initiated and NDRF and other rescue teams are on the spot to save the child.

A rescue operation has been initiated to save the child. (ANI/ Twitter)
"We received information that a child fell into a borewell. We are trying our best to rescue the child. NDRF and rescue team will be reaching the spot. The child is still alive, we can hear his voice," Silwa Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal told ANI.

