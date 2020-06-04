Bihar police party attacked by a mob while raiding illegal liquor makers, SHO among injured

india

A Bihar police party was attacked by a mob of local villagers in Vaishali district on Wednesday evening while it was raiding a hideout of alleged liquor smugglers. 10 police personnel including a station house officer (SHO) and a female constable were injured in the attack at Bijhrauli village of the district. The mob also damaged police vehicles.

The SHO of Tisiauta police station Nityanand Prasad and a constable were released from Patepur primary health centre after treatment.

According to police officials, the raiding party had gone to nab Karpoori Paswan and Satyajit Paswan following information that they were illegally manufacturing liquor in their houses. When the police team was taking away the two, it came under attack by the villagers, they said, and added that the police team had to retreat after the attack and the mob managed to free the two suspects.

Later, villagers alleged that the police team had fired at them, causing bullet injuries to one Munni Devi, wife of Ranjit Paswan.

Another resident, Krishna Paswan said the police team was asking for money from liquor smugglers and baton-charged and fired at them when they refused.

Vaishali’s superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangla denied the allegation of police firing.

Mangla said the SHO and the constable received injuries on their heads, hands and legs while other police personnel suffered minor injuries.