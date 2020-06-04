e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar police party attacked by a mob while raiding illegal liquor makers, SHO among injured

Bihar police party attacked by a mob while raiding illegal liquor makers, SHO among injured

Villagers accused the police of demanding bribe from the accused and opening fire when refused.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:52 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
The policemen were attacked when they were raiding men involved in illegal liquor manufacturing.
The policemen were attacked when they were raiding men involved in illegal liquor manufacturing.(HT Photo)
         

A Bihar police party was attacked by a mob of local villagers in Vaishali district on Wednesday evening while it was raiding a hideout of alleged liquor smugglers. 10 police personnel including a station house officer (SHO) and a female constable were injured in the attack at Bijhrauli village of the district. The mob also damaged police vehicles.

The SHO of Tisiauta police station Nityanand Prasad and a constable were released from Patepur primary health centre after treatment.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

According to police officials, the raiding party had gone to nab Karpoori Paswan and Satyajit Paswan following information that they were illegally manufacturing liquor in their houses. When the police team was taking away the two, it came under attack by the villagers, they said, and added that the police team had to retreat after the attack and the mob managed to free the two suspects.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Later, villagers alleged that the police team had fired at them, causing bullet injuries to one Munni Devi, wife of Ranjit Paswan.

Another resident, Krishna Paswan said the police team was asking for money from liquor smugglers and baton-charged and fired at them when they refused.

Vaishali’s superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangla denied the allegation of police firing.

Mangla said the SHO and the constable received injuries on their heads, hands and legs while other police personnel suffered minor injuries.

tags
top news
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In