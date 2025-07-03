Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Bihar: Police rescue 271 girls forced into 'flesh trade', subjected to 'exploitation'

PTI |
Published on: Jul 03, 2025 10:16 PM IST

A total of 506 boys, allegedly forced into bonded labour, were also rescued during the period, officials said.

Police rescued 271 girls, who were subjected to “exploitation and forced into flesh trade”, following search operations in various districts of Bihar in the last six months, officials said on Thursday.

Police have so far arrested 191 people, including 23 women, in connection with this, it said.(Representational)
Police have so far arrested 191 people, including 23 women, in connection with this, it said.(Representational)

A total of 506 boys, allegedly forced into bonded labour, were also rescued during the period, they said.

Among those rescued, 153 girls had been facing “exploitation and were made to dance in orchestra groups, while 118 were forced into flesh trade since January 2025”, said a statement issued by the police headquarters here.

Police have so far arrested 191 people, including 23 women, in connection with this, it said.

“Minor girls and boys were rescued following joint searches by the police and members of NGOs in Rohtas, Siwan, Saran, Bettiah, Gopalganj and Begusarai. Among the rescued girls, the majority are residents of Nepal, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh,” the statement said.

At least 231 FIRs have been registered in different districts for “forcing girls into flesh trade” and “14 FIRs in connection with exploitation and dance by force in orchestra groups”, it said.

Further investigation is underway.

