e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bihar Police rescue 7 minors in Motihari, arrest alleged trafficker

Bihar Police rescue 7 minors in Motihari, arrest alleged trafficker

Police said the children were being taken to Telangana to work in a factory.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:39 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
The children who were rescued from Motihari bus stand in Bihar.
The children who were rescued from Motihari bus stand in Bihar.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Bihar police rescued seven minor children and arrested an alleged trafficker at Motihari bus stand in East Champaran on Wednesday evening.

The children were being taken to be engaged as child labourers, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the bus stand at Motihari, said Mukesh Chand Kuwar, station house officer (SHO) of Chhatauni police station.

“The children are being sent to Bal Grih (children’s home) in Motihari,” said the SHO. “All the children are between 13 to 16 years of age. They were being taken to Telangana to work in a factory.”

The alleged trafficker Mohan Rai is a resident of Lakhaura in East Champaran. “We were being taken to Telangana, with the promise of payment of ₹8000, apart from food and lodging,” said a minor. Those rescued belong to East and West Champaran.

Police are yet to register a case in this connection.

On December 30, police raided Mohadipur village in West Champaran district and rescued 13 people, including eight females, four of them minors, who were reportedly engaged in orchestra troupes. Two persons were arrested in the raid. Those rescued belonged to West Bengal.

tags
top news
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In