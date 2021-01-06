Bihar Police rescue 7 minors in Motihari, arrest alleged trafficker

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:39 IST

The Bihar police rescued seven minor children and arrested an alleged trafficker at Motihari bus stand in East Champaran on Wednesday evening.

The children were being taken to be engaged as child labourers, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the bus stand at Motihari, said Mukesh Chand Kuwar, station house officer (SHO) of Chhatauni police station.

“The children are being sent to Bal Grih (children’s home) in Motihari,” said the SHO. “All the children are between 13 to 16 years of age. They were being taken to Telangana to work in a factory.”

The alleged trafficker Mohan Rai is a resident of Lakhaura in East Champaran. “We were being taken to Telangana, with the promise of payment of ₹8000, apart from food and lodging,” said a minor. Those rescued belong to East and West Champaran.

Police are yet to register a case in this connection.

On December 30, police raided Mohadipur village in West Champaran district and rescued 13 people, including eight females, four of them minors, who were reportedly engaged in orchestra troupes. Two persons were arrested in the raid. Those rescued belonged to West Bengal.