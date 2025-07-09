The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday decided that the existing 35% quota for women in government jobs will now be restricted to only permanent residents of the state, with the decision just months ahead of the crucial assembly polls coming amid a growing demand from jobseekers as well as political opponents for the implementation of a domicile policy in government jobs. Bihar restricts 35% quota in govt jobs to resident women

The cabinet, chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, which is aimed at providing more employment opportunities to the young population in the state. It also increased the pension for widowed and differently abled women to ₹1,000 per month from earlier ₹400.

“The cabinet approved an important proposal of the General Administration Department, allowing the 35% quota for women in government jobs to be restricted only for permanent residents of Bihar. The new policy will enhance financial independence and job security for permanent resident women of the state,” additional chief secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The Nitish Kumar-led government had introduced 35% reservation for women, including those from other states, in government jobs at all levels in 2016. After the cabinet decision, women who are not a permanent resident, or domiciled, of Bihar would not be eligible to avail the 35% state jobs quota.

Ahead of the assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October-November this year, the demand for the implementation of a domicile policy has been growing. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has promised to implement “100% domicile” in the state if his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comes to power following the polls.

Union minister Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) both in state and at the Centre, has also raised his voice for a domicile policy. He also questioned the RJD’s commitment to the domicile issue.

Last week, a large number of job aspirants held a demonstration in Patna, demanding the implementation of the domicile policy in government employment.

The domicile reservation for women decision, just ahead of the state polls, is being seen as the Nitish Kumar-led government’s attempt to consolidate its women vote bank. Over the last few years, women have emerged as a key voting bloc in Bihar, logging higher turnouts than men.

Anupriya Patel, the spokesperson for Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), hailed the cabinet decision as a “revolutionary step” toward women empowerment. “It is a historic decision that strengthens Nitish Kumar’s vision of development with justice and empowers the daughters of Bihar,” she added.

In another significant decision, the Bihar cabinet also announced the formation of the youth commission, which will focus on creating job opportunities for youngsters, enhancing skill development, and streamlining recruitment processes for government jobs, the additional chief secretary said.

The commission will consist of a chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, with a maximum age limit of 45 years.

Taking to social media, CM Nitish Kumar said the commission will ensure that the local youth are given priority in the private sector jobs.

“This commission will play a significant role in advising the government on all matters related to improving and uplifting the condition of youth in society. The commission will also coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the youth,” the state’s longest-serving CM said in a post in Hindi on X.

“This commission will monitor that local youth of the state are given priority in private sector employment within the state, while also protecting the interests of youth studying and working outside the state,” Kumar said, adding the commission will also prepare programmes to prevent social evils such as alcohol and other addiction.

Earlier on July 1, the state government approved internship stipends of ₹4,000- ₹6,000 monthly for 100,000 skilled youths for five years, with a budget of ₹685.76 crore.

The additional chief secretary also said the cabinet approved 45 proposals, including financial incentives of ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh to the physically challenged aspirants preparing for the main examinations and the interviews of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The government also increased the pension for widowed and differently abled women to ₹1,000 per month from earlier ₹400, the top official added.

Reacting to the cabinet decisions, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has promised fee waivers for competitive exams and increased quotas for deprived castes, criticised the ruling NDA’s governance record, accusing it of being “anti-youth” and “failing to address systemic issues like unemployment and migration”.

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said: “The NDA government is under tremendous pressure after it realised the electors’ mood for a change.”