'Bihar to provide free Covid-19 vaccines, even at private hospitals', says Nitish Kumar
On the first day of the second phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that vaccines will be made available free of cost in the entire state, including at private hospitals.
"Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. Such facility will be made available even at private hospitals, it will be facilitated by the state government," said Kumar after being administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine Covishield, the Oxford University/AstraZeneca shots produced in India by the Serum Institute of India in Pune.
The chief minister of Bihar took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on his birthday. The country on Monday began the next phase of the coronavirus immunisation drive by making vaccine available for the people aged above 60 years of age and people in the age bracket of 45-59 years with special co-morbidities.
Also Read | No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt
Kumar got vaccinated at the IGIMS hospital in Patna in the presence of the state health minister Mangal Pandey. The chief minister after getting vaccinated also urged the people of the state to come forward and get vaccinated . He also appealed to them to not let their guards down and keep following Covid appropriate behavior.
Reiterating the availability of free-of-cost Covid-19 vaccine to all the people in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar wing said, "Bihar is ready for vaccination of elderly and 45+ critically ill people. The cost of vaccination in private hospitals of ₹250 will also be borne by the NDA government. The largest vaccine drive of the world is progressing rapidly in the country as well as the state."
As the country progressed to the next phase of the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The Prime Minister took the indigenous vaccine Covaxin produced by Bharat Biotech.
India on Monday recorded 15,510 new coronavirus cases. The country's active coronavirus caseload has reached over 1.68 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bihar to provide free Covid-19 vaccines, even at private hospitals', says CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not afraid of coronavirus, won't take jabs: Farmer leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM taking Covid-19 vaccine a powerful message: NHA chief RS Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC sets aside quota in Goa municipal polls for constitutional breach
- The Bombay High Court at Goa directed the Director of Municipal Administration issue a fresh notification within 10 days ensuring reservation for women of not less than one-third of the total number of seats reserved for direct elections to the Municipal Councils.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP vs Trinamool, now over attack on 82-year-old woman in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brace for very hot days and warm nights in NW India this summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amravati MLA demands Maharashtra government to lift Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers
- Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight operations rise, highest since May 25 last year: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt's silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers' stir: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox