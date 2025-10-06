Bihar voters missing from final poll list can still get their names added. Here's how

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections next month and that the eligible voters can still get their names added to the roll list till 10 days before the nomination date. New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a press conference regarding the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI)

The top poll official made the remark while announcing the poll date for the Bihar Assembly Elections. The two-phase voting will be held on November 6 and November 11, while the results will be out on November 14.

Gyanesh Kumar said that the final voter list, with over 7.24 crore voters, was published on September 30, adding that in case of any lapse, an appeal can be filed with the district magistrate.

"There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"Even now, if there is any shortcoming from the side of the electoral registration officer, an appeal can be filed with the district magistrate,” he said.

“If someone's name is missing, they can get their name added to the voter till till 10 days before the filing of nomination papers by candidates,” he added.

He added that once the nomination ends, no new voters will be added and the election would be conducted based on the final voter list.