Bihar: Water enters assembly, minister's homes after heavy rains in Patna

Heavy rain in Patna on Sunday left the Bihar assembly premises, the bungalows of several ministers and hospitals in the city waterlogged. Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the drainage pumping plant after heavy rain caused waterlogging in Patna on Sunday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Patna experienced 41.8 mm of rain that led to waterlogging in a majority of the posh and low-lying areas in the city, including Strand Road, Rajbansi Nagar, Boring Road, Bailey Road and Patliputra Colony.

It also led to severe traffic and disrupted any vehicular movement in inundated areas. Several hospitals in the city were also affected.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took stock of the situation and inspected various affected areas in the city.

The Bihar assembly premises and the official bungalows of several state ministers who reside just a few hundred metres away were affected by the waterlogging.

Officials in the Bihar water resources department said that the situation is not alarming so far.

In an official bulletin, the department stated, “Rain in the past few days has raised the water level of Gandak, Kosi, Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda and Kamla rivers in the state. Rivers are flowing above the danger mark at certain places in Patna, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Bagaha, Purnea, Supaul, Darbhanga, Khagaria and Jhanjharpur in the state.”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar inspected sump pump houses across the city and ordered officials to ensure that the city does not witness such waterlogging during periods of heavy rainfall.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitin Nabin also called an emergency meeting after receiving reports of waterlogging and visuals from social media showcasing the effects of the downpour in the city.

In a statement issued by his office, the minister noted the lack of preparedness for rainfall and the delays in the response system.

According to his office, Nabin said all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately and no leave should be sanctioned till September 30.

The Bihar government has directed all district administration officials across the state to remain alert as the water level of several rivers has been rising following incessant rainfall over the past two days.