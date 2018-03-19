Bihar: Woman, 2 sons found dead in pond in suspected case of dowry harassment

The bodies of a woman and her two sons were found floating in a pond in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday in an alleged case of dowry harassment.

Though the incident seems to have happened on Saturday, the bodies of Rukhsana (27) and her two sons Shahid (4) and Shahil (2) were found in the pond in Masarhi village under Ramgarh police station limits on Sunday.

While Rukhsana’s mother, Maimun Bibi claimed that her daughter’s husband and in-laws had killed her, police suspect it to be case of suicide.

Rukhsana’s husband, Meraj is absconding. He has been charged with causing death for dowry, along with four of his family members.

Rukhsana, resident of Rajpur village in adjacent Buxar district, was married to Meraj six years back. According to the FIR, Meraj and his family members tortured her for dowry since the day she was married and used to be brutally assaulted by her in-laws.

Maimum, who filed the complaint, has sought stringent actions against all the accused so that other “dowry-hungry demons” learn a lesson and don’t treat any other woman inhumanly.

Police said the woman, frustrated by the torture meted out to her by in-laws, committed suicide with her two children by jumping in to the pond late on Saturday.

“Meraj had badly assaulted the woman on that fateful night and went out of home,” a police officer said.

Kaimur police superintendent, Harpreet Kaur said, “Primary investigations have suggested that it was not a case of murder, but suicide due to torture. We are waiting for the post mortem examination report to ascertain the actual cause of death.”