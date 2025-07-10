Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar: 20 students injured as school bus overturns in Buxar district

ByPrashant Ranjan
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 04:53 PM IST

The students, who are from different villages in Chausa block, were going to school when the driver allegedly lost control of the bus

Buxar: Twenty students were injured in Bihar’s Buxar district when a school bus fell into a ditch near Sarenja village on Thursday, police said.

The students were rescued by locals and taken to a community health centre in Chausa. (Representative photo)
The students were rescued by locals and taken to a community health centre in Chausa. (Representative photo)

The students were pulled out of the bus by locals. Several were taken to a community health centre in Chausa, while others were taken to private clinics, from where they were referred to Buxar Sadar Hospital.

The private school bus was on its way to school after picking up students from different villages in the Chausa block when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Rajpur station house officer (SHO) Gyan Prakash Singh said the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

Also Read: Bihar: Bus carrying 20 school kids collides with truck on NH-27; 8 hospitalised

“Several of the injured were treated locally, while two to three students were sent to Buxar Sadar Hospital as they were suspected to have suffered fractures in their legs and hands. All 20 students sustained injuries,” Singh said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bihar: 20 students injured as school bus overturns in Buxar district
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On