Bihar: 20 students injured as school bus overturns in Buxar district

Buxar: Twenty students were injured in Bihar’s Buxar district when a school bus fell into a ditch near Sarenja village on Thursday, police said. The students were rescued by locals and taken to a community health centre in Chausa. (Representative photo)

The students were pulled out of the bus by locals. Several were taken to a community health centre in Chausa, while others were taken to private clinics, from where they were referred to Buxar Sadar Hospital.

The private school bus was on its way to school after picking up students from different villages in the Chausa block when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Rajpur station house officer (SHO) Gyan Prakash Singh said the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

“Several of the injured were treated locally, while two to three students were sent to Buxar Sadar Hospital as they were suspected to have suffered fractures in their legs and hands. All 20 students sustained injuries,” Singh said.