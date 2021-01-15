Bihar: Darbhanga hospital likely to miss completion deadline again

The work on the super specialty hospital on the premises of Darbhanga Medical College in Bihar is unlikely to be finished by the January 15 deadline fixed for the opening of neurosurgery, neurology, and cardiology out-patients’ departments. Union minister of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who had said the hospital will be completed by December 2018, had set the revised deadline.

The project worth Rs150 crore is being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surkshya Yojana (PMSSY) with funding from both the central and state governments.

Dr HN Jha, the college principal, said, “Out of total 382 posts recently sanctioned, only five doctors have been appointed.”

The project was started in September 2016 and it was due to be completed in 18 months. As per the PMSSY dashboard, the expected date of its completion is March 31.

“It is unfortunate to see so much infrastructure lying unused for so long. The warranty for medical equipment begins with installation. I am afraid that it would lapse even before patients benefit,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.