Bird flu confirmed in Maharashtra’s Palghar, says deputy collector
- Bird flu has been confirmed in Palghar, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, after 45 chickens died on Wednesday at a poultry farm
The district administration of Palghar district in Maharashtra confirmed the presence of bird flu on Wednesday, after 45 chickens died at a local poultry farm, news agency ANI reported. The district administration has ordered the closure of all poultry farms and chicken shops for the next 21 days, ANI further reported.
“Bird flu has been confirmed in Palghar, Maharashtra, following the death of 45 chickens at a poultry farm. The district administration has ordered closure of all poultry farms & shops selling chicken for the next 21 days,” ANI reported quoting the deputy collector.
On Sunday, the state had reported deaths of 381 birds amid an avian influenza scare. A state government official had told news agency PTI that out of all the dead birds, all but one were poultry birds.
Authorities in Maharashtra have so far culled 7,20,515 poultry birds, with Navapur in Nandurbar district bearing the highest toll of 5,86,668 bird. In addition to this some 26,44,177 eggs and 73,004 kilograms of poultry feed have been destroyed in infected zones, reported PTI.
Carcasses of dead birds are being buried in lime lined pits to prevent the spread of any further infection. The state government has paid compensation of ₹3.38 crore to affected poultry farmers in the infected zone.
Hindustan Times had reported ealrier this week that bird flu scare has pushed many Pune citizens to put up protective nets around their housing societies.
“Whenever there are reports of bird flu cases in the country, people become extra cautious and put up nets as a preventive measure. Some customers are also going for double layers of net cover. However, there has been no rise in price of nets. We are keeping more varieties as residents visit our shop after checking options on the internet,” a hardware store operator had told HT.
