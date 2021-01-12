Bird flu confirmed in Mumbai, BMC seeks info on dead birds

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to inform the civic body’s disaster management cell on the number 1916 if they see any unusual bird deaths. The appeal came as two cases of bird flu were reported in the city on Monday.

The BMC separately issued a circular on Monday asking its market department to issue guidelines for inspections of chicken and mutton markets to ensure retailers follow cleanliness, hygiene norms and for appropriate action against the violators.

The circular said dead birds have to be disposed of in line with the government’s bird flu norms. BMC officers have been directed to inform rapid response teams formed to tackle the spread of bird flu before burying the dead birds.

The BMC also plans citizen awareness programmes on how the bird flu spreads as retailers have said their business has gone down by around 20% because of bird flu fears.

Samples of two out of 11 birds found dead in Mumbai’s Chembur on Sunday tested positive for bird flu on Monday. Earlier 13 birds were reportedly found dead in Thane and prompted the Thane Municipal Corporation to set-up a control room. On Monday, 800 chickens were reported dead because of bird flu in Parbhani.