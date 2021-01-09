IND USA
Bird flu: Delhi sends samples to Bhopal for confirmation, states ban meat import
A worker cleaning poultry farm after Bird flue alerts, in Surat on Friday. (ANI Photo)
A worker cleaning poultry farm after Bird flue alerts, in Surat on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Bird flu: Delhi sends samples to Bhopal for confirmation, states ban meat import

Assam, Jammu, Punjab have banned import of poultry products amid bird flu scare.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST

A day after an unusual number of dead crows was found at a park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar III, the samples were submitted to a laboratory in Palam for sending the same to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal and to another lab in Jalandhar to confirm whether bird flu has spread to Delhi as well.

Seventeen dead crows were found at the Mayur Vihar park while two crows were found dead in a DDA park in Dwarka and 16 dead crows were found in a park in Hastal village of West district, triggering scare as the Centre has confirmed avian influenza in six states, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Shops selling poultry meat across the city have claimed that there has been a "noticeable dip" in sales over the last few weeks.

Central teams have been deployed to visit the affected states of Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and for epidemiological investigation.

Here are the latest updates from across India:

Jammu: Over 150 crows were found dead in three districts of Jammu region triggering a bird flu scare and samples have been sent for testing to a wildlife lab in Punjab. The bird deaths have been reported from Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri districts since Thursday. The administration has imposed a ban on import of live birds and unprocessed poultry meat till January 14.

Assam: Though no case has been reported yet, the Assam government has imposed an indefinite ban on the entry of poultry products from outside the Northeastern region as a precautionary measure following avian flu outbreak in some states.

Karnataka: The government on Friday said there was no case of bird flu yet though utmost caution and alertness is being maintained as its neighbouring Kerala has already reported bird flu outbreak.

Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 450 chickens were culled in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city between Thursday and Friday. The Madhya Pradesh government has already ordered the closure of poultry shops in Neemuch and Indore districts for a week after bird flu infection was found in some chickens.

Haryana: Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryana's Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu.

Rajasthan: Fresh cases of birds death were reported in parts of Rajasthan, taking the tally to 2,166.

Himachal Pradesh: So far, 3,410 migratory birds have died due to bird flu in Pong Dam area of Kangra district.

