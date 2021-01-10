Bird flu scare: Uttar Pradesh 7th state, Delhi awaits results. Latest updates

Amid widespread bird flu scare across the country, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday became the seventh state to confirm the outbreak of the disease. Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors for 15 days as a suspected case of bird flu has been detected in the zoo.

With both neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana reeling from avian influenza, Delhi is already at a vulnerable zone. The unusual number of death crows spotted at various places in Delhi for consecutive days has added to that.

States where bird flu has been confirmed

Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Situation in Delhi

> At least 35 dead crows have been spotted in the past few days in the national Capital. At least 24 crows have been found dead at a district park in Jasola and 10 ducks have died at Sanjay Lake.

> Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park and Sanjay Lake have been closed.

> The Delhi government on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds and closure of the city's biggest poultry market at Ghazipur.

> A 24-hour helpline — 23890318 — has been set up for the assistance of the people

> Delhi Zoo has heightened intensive care of bird enclosures and water ponds areas with the application of disinfectants twice a day. Raptors and other carnivorous animals are also not being fed chicken anymore to reduce risk of infection.

Bird flu in Maharashtra

As many as 900 hens have died at a poultry farm in Murumba village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra. Samples have been sent for testing. In 2006, H5N1 virus outbreak was reported in Nandurbar and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra.

In Kerala, culling operations have been completed in both the affected districts and post-operational surveillance programme guidelines have been issued to the state.

Can bird flu affect humans?

Most of the strains of bird flu do not affect humans. However, the disease can be transmitted through infected bird feces, nasal, mouth or eye secretions. The Centre has asked all states to be vigilant and "avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans". Eating poultry or poultry products is safe once wholly cooked.