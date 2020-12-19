BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal to lead farmers’ march, quits 3 Parliament panels

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:10 IST

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Rajasthan, on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture-related laws, adding that the party will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in support of farmers.

The route for the Delhi march is yet to be decided but the party claimed that around two lakh people will join them in the effort.

“I am a son of a farmer and I have also supported farmers. Immediately after completing local panchayat elections on December 12 we launched a march for Shahjahanpur and had given an ultimatum to the Centre. Today, the deadline has ended after which my party has decided that we will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 via Shahjahanpur border in which two lakhs farmers and youngsters will participate. The Central government is in the mood to muscle down the farmers’ protest. But this is the issue of sustenance and pride of farmers and we are standing with them,” said Beniwal while addressing a press conference at his residence.

The MP from Nagaur was a member of the Standing Committee on Industry, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Committee on Petitions.

Beniwal said that we are demanding that the government should implement the Swaminathan Commission recommendations so that farmers’ condition can be improved.

“The government should roll back the farm laws. When the bills were discussed in Parliament, I was detected Covid positive. Otherwise, I would have torn the copy of the law. This is the time that the Prime Minister should listen to the farmers and get their blessings. He should not take this protest lightly. A saint died by suicide because of the issue,” the RLP chief added.

On BJP’s hard stance amid protests, Beniwal said there is no farmer leader in the BJP and that’s why they are not able to understand farmers’ pain.

A BJP spokesperson said that the RLP is supporting the protesting farmers to gain political mileage. “The BJP government is dedicated to the welfare of the farmers and majority of them are with us. The RLP had initially supported the farm laws and now taking a U-turn to gain political mileage,” he said on condition of anonymity.

State Congress spokesperson Nitin Agarwal said that there is a lot of difference between what Beniwal says and what he does.

“Initially, he supported the farmers’ law and now he is against the bills. There is a contradiction in his statements. If he really wants farmers’ benefit then just like the Akali Dal, he should break the alliance with the NDA,” he said.

On being asked about his initial support to the farm bills, Beniwal said he had supported the ordinance which was not a detailed one. “But once I read the farm laws, I came to know that they are totally against the interest of farmers, that’s why I am against it,” he said.