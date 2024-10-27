Menu Explore
'BJP alone can't win...': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra assembly election

ByHT News Desk
Oct 27, 2024 08:48 PM IST

The BJP has declared candidates for 121 of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party can't win the upcoming assembly elections alone. He, however, said his party will emerge as the single-largest party in the state.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis
He said the party will form a government in alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

“BJP alone cannot win the state but it is also true that we have the most seats and the highest voting percentage. After the elections, the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the state. The consolidation of votes of all the three parties can only make us victorious," he said.

Also read: Why is Maharashtra assembly election scheduled on Wednesday? Election Commission reveals

He also spoke about anger over seat distribution, PTI reported.

“One (party) cannot say that you want other parties’ votes but refuse to compromise on seat sharing. I feel sad for some of our aspiring candidates who could not be given a chance in this assembly election," he added.

Also read: Maharashtra election date 2024: Full voting schedule of 288 assembly seats

Reacting to the BJP-led alliance's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in which it could win only 17 of the state's 48 seats, Fadnavis said it was the result of vote jihad, reported PTI.

Also read: Maharashtra poll dates announced: Why is it a litmus test for BJP

“In the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, our candidate was leading in five assembly segments, but the voting in the Malegaon-Central assembly constituency led to our defeat. However, it will not work in assembly polls as our candidates in those five seats will win,” he said.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly election will take place on November 20. Counting will take place on November 23.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
