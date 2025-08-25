3 term MLA Ameet Satam named BJP Mumbai president ahead of BMC polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed three-term MLA Ameet Satam as the new president of its Mumbai unit, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday. BJP names three-term MLA Ameet Satam as new Mumbai unit president.(X-@AmeetSatam)

The decision comes ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, expected later this year. Fadnavis expressed confidence that under Satam’s leadership, the party would aim to reclaim power in the city’s civic body.

Satam, 49, has represented the Andheri West assembly constituency in Mumbai for three consecutive terms and has been actively involved in the party for many years.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Fadnavis highlighted the party’s strong performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls last year and the dominance established in Mumbai under the outgoing city unit chief, Ashish Shelar.

“With Shelar having taken on ministerial responsibilities in the cabinet, it was necessary to appoint a new president for the Mumbai unit. Following discussions at the state level led by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and senior leaders, Ameet Satam has been chosen for the post,” PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

The chief minister also added that Satam has served in several key roles over the years and is recognised as a learned and assertive legislator. “He is familiar with the pressing issues of Mumbai and has demonstrated the ability to tackle them effectively,” he said.

Fadnavis expressed optimism about the party’s prospects under Satam’s leadership, stating, “I am confident that under his leadership, the BJP will maintain its winning momentum in the upcoming civic elections, and I believe we will reclaim power in the BMC.”

Fadnavis also said that with the backing of senior leaders from Mumbai and the state, the BJP is poised to set new records in the city civic body polls.

With PTI inputs