BJP candidate and Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra moves NCW against TMC leader. What triggered complaint?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Basirhat Rekha Patra, who is among the survivors of Sandeshkhali assault, has lodged a complaint against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Tamluk Debangshu Bhattacharya for alleged violation of privacy. Rekha Patra, one of the Sandeshkhali victims, is the BJP candidate from Basirhat for the Lok Sabha polls.(PTI)

She also shot off a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Bhattacharyya made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public, PTI reported.



"Recently, through a post on Debangshu Bhattacharyya's Facebook account, the TMC candidate from Tamluk has shared the private details of my client, such as phone number, bank account details, Swasthya Sathi scheme details, as well as the Duare Sarkar scheme details, which is a clear violation of my client's right to privacy and an outrage to her modesty by making her personal details public," Patra's lawyer said in the letter.



Debangshu Bhattacharya is the head of TMC's social media cell, who composed the party's campaign song ‘Khela Hobe’ during the 2021 assembly elections. He is contesting against BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the party after resigning as Calcutta high court judge.



Patra, a housewife from Sandeshkhali village, was in the news for participating in the protests against now suspended TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to her about the campaign in Basirhat.

“You fought a big battle in Sandeshkhali, you are a Shakti Swaroopa. You sent such powerful people to jail. You have pulled off a very courageous act,” Modi said in the telephonic conversation with Patra.

Patra had said she has not voted since 2011 due to the situation in the area, to which Modi assured that the Election Commission will hold free and fair elections and ensure everyone can vote.

Patra also said that the TMC supporters around her initially opposed her candidature from the BJP, but are supporting her now. She said she has no enmity with anyone.



