BJP cheers Tharoor’s bold ‘Indian politics are family business’ article, Congress says Gandhis laid down lives

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP often hitting headlines for his strong opinions over issues even if it sometimes mean not blindly siding with his party - got Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) backing on Tuesday for his remarks in a news article that dynastic politics prevails across the political spectrum - which he said poses a "grave threat" to Indian democracy. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Monsoon session of Parliament (PTI/File)

In an article for international media organisation Project Syndicate, headlined ‘Indian Politics Are a Family Business’, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out that while the Nehru-Gandhi family is associated with the Congress, dynastic succession prevails across the political spectrum.

The article mentions leaders of his party and Gandhi scions Rahul and Priyanka.

A para from the article reads, “India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and current opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – is bound up with the history of India’s struggle for freedom. But it has also cemented the idea that political leadership can be a birthright. This idea has penetrated Indian politics across every party, in every region, and at every level.”

While the BJP hailed Shashi Tharoor as a ‘khatron ka khiladi’ over the piece, Congress said that dynastic politics exists across party lines and also hailed the Nehru-Gandhi family's leadership.

BJP vs Congress over Tharoor article | Who said what Reacting to the Shashi Tharoor article, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said leadership comes from merit, adding that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi proved themselves as the most capable leaders of the country.

“Leadership always comes from merit. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the most capable Prime Minister of this country... Indira Gandhi proved herself by sacrificing her life. Rajiv Gandhi served this country by sacrificing his life,” Pramod Tiwari said, speaking to ANI news agency.

"If someone talks about the Gandhi family as a dynasty, then which other family in India had the sacrifice, dedication, and ability that this family possessed? Was it BJP?" he asked.