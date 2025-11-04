Shashi Tharoor earns rare praise from BJP after piece on Nehru-Gandhi dynasty | Who said what

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's article on dynastic politics in India has earned rare praise from the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Tuesday, several BJP leaders spoke out in support of Tharoor's theory that "dynastic politics pose a grave threat to Indian democracy".
At the centre of another Congress vs Congress situation is Shashi Tharoor's opinion piece for Project Syndicate titled, 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business'.
The article focuses on dynasty-led politics in India and makes explicit references to the Indian National Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, the Trinamool Congress, and the National Conference.
BJP praise Tharoor for 'direct attack' on Rahul Gandhi
After the release of the opinion piece, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the Congress MP a 'Khatron ke Khiladi' for directly calling out "nepo kid" Rahul Gandhi.
Calling piece 'insightful', the BJP leader told ANI news agency that Shashi Tharoor has explained how "the first family of Congress party, the Gandhi-Badra dynasty has been responsible for cementing this negative thought that political position and power can be a matter of birth right".
"Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi may take his article very personally... Dr Tharoor should be applauded, but now he will get a series of bad words and insults from Kerala Congress and other leaders," he added further.
BJP national Spokesperson CR Kesavan also called the article a "truth bomb", adding that the Nehru-Gandhi family has undemocratically hijacked the leadership birthright.
"After his veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family's stranglehold, Rahul Gandhi should respond to this truth bomb of Shashi Tharoor," he told ANI.
In a post on X, Kesavan further stated that the article shows Tharoor has also been "suffocated and stifled by the dynastic stranglehold of the Congress party."
The Congress MP's article comes days before the Bihar elections where the NDA alliance of BJP, JD(U) is up against the Mahagatbandhan alliance lead by RJD and Congress.