Shashi Tharoor earns rare praise from BJP after piece on Nehru-Gandhi dynasty | Who said what

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's article on dynastic politics in India has earned rare praise from the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Tuesday, several BJP leaders spoke out in support of Tharoor's theory that "dynastic politics pose a grave threat to Indian democracy". Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's article on dynastic politics in India has earned rare praise from the Bharatiya Janata Party. (PTI)

At the centre of another Congress vs Congress situation is Shashi Tharoor's opinion piece for Project Syndicate titled, 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business'.

The article focuses on dynasty-led politics in India and makes explicit references to the Indian National Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, the Trinamool Congress, and the National Conference.

BJP praise Tharoor for 'direct attack' on Rahul Gandhi After the release of the opinion piece, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the Congress MP a 'Khatron ke Khiladi' for directly calling out "nepo kid" Rahul Gandhi.

Calling piece 'insightful', the BJP leader told ANI news agency that Shashi Tharoor has explained how "the first family of Congress party, the Gandhi-Badra dynasty has been responsible for cementing this negative thought that political position and power can be a matter of birth right".

"Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi may take his article very personally... Dr Tharoor should be applauded, but now he will get a series of bad words and insults from Kerala Congress and other leaders," he added further.