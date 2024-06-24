 BJP chief JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP chief JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 04:49 PM IST

BJP chief JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, replacing Union minister Piyush Goyal who has entered the 18th Lok Sabha from North Mumbai seat. JP Nadda was among the 41 candidates who were elected unopposed to the upper house in February earlier this year. Apart from Nadda, BJP re-nominated only three members – Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi – for a second term in the latest round of Rajya Sabha elections.

BJP leader JP Nadda takes oath as the Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(ANI)
BJP leader JP Nadda takes oath as the Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / BJP chief JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On