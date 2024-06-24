BJP chief JP Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, replacing Union minister Piyush Goyal who has entered the 18th Lok Sabha from North Mumbai seat. JP Nadda was among the 41 candidates who were elected unopposed to the upper house in February earlier this year. Apart from Nadda, BJP re-nominated only three members – Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi – for a second term in the latest round of Rajya Sabha elections. BJP leader JP Nadda takes oath as the Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates