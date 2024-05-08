BJP, Cong workers clash; one injured

Tensions escalated at a polling station in Yaragatti on Tuesday as clash erupted between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, resulting in injuries to a 48-year-old Congress polling station agent Hanumantappa Bhimappa Arabhavi, according to people familiar with the matter. Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, on Tuesday. (CEO Karnataka - X)

Muragod police inspector Veeresh Matapati said Arabhavi was beaten by a gang of about four who were said to be BJP workers. “Since we were busy in election work, we were not be able to take the accused to the custody but we have issued notice to the accused who would be rounded up on ,” inspector Matapati said, adding injured recovering in the hospital who orally has recordered his complaint against the accused.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In another incident, a polling centre in Manvi taluk, Raichur district, became embroiled in controversy over the issue of religious attire. Several men wearing saffron shawls were initially denied entry to vote, leading to objections as women wearing hijabs were permitted to cast their ballots.

After consultation with higher authorities, the Returning Officer inspected the shawls and after finding no political affiliations, they allowed to vote. Responding to their demands, the officer requested hijab-clad women to reveal their faces to party agents and polling officials.