Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

'BJP, Congress 'perturbed and scared' after AAP's poll win: Kejriwal in Gujarat’s Surat

Kejriwal held a roadshow in the city to thank voters after making inroads in the recently-held civic polls.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are afraid of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after it breached the BJP’s citadel in Gujarat’s Surat. The AAP won 27 out of the 120 seats in Surat’s municipal corporation in the recently held polls in its first outing. The BJP secured 93 seats and the Congress and other parties failed to win any.

Kejriwal held a roadshow in the city to thank voters after making inroads in the recently-held civic polls. Speaking during the rally, Kejriwal said he has been hearing the statements made by the opposition, including the BJP and Congress, after the AAP's success in the civic polls. "They are perturbed, a little scared. We have to understand that they're not scared of you or AAP. They are scared of people who voted for you," the AAP convenor told newly-elected corporators in Surat.

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal also said it keeps other parties under control in its bastion state Gujarat. "Why has the BJP been governing here for the last 25 years? It's not as if they are doing great. There are a lot of issues. Different parties come to power in states across the country but only one party is governing here," he said. "It is because they have kept other parties under control. There's no one to tell them anything, they are doing whatever they want," Kejriwal added. "For the first time when there came someone to look them in the eye -- you, people gave you respect," he also said while addressing the corporators.

As the party emerged as the second largest in Gujarat, the BJP seems to be unfazed as it said AAP’s gains should worry the Congress more. “The BJP’s hold in Surat continues. there is no dent in the party’s support base. The AAP has moved into the space vacated by Congress. The leadership crisis in the Congress is forcing it out as the principal opposition,” it had said earlier.

The AAP, which did not win any seats in its first electoral foray in Gujarat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, chose to fight the elections at the grassroots level this time before graduating to the 2022 state polls.

Jaishankar was addressing the fifth Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

‘Need to stand up for MSMEs...people expect govt to bat for them’: Jaishankar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:55 PM IST
In a separate virtual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the schemes meant to uplift small businesses in the country.
Representational image.
india news

SC refuses contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with court order

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The officials who were issued the notice filed a response claiming that no ground for contempt was made out as the order to shoot the tigress was confirmed by the top court’s September 2018 order
External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are seen in this photo.(HT Photo)
india news

In Jaishankar’s 75-minute phone call to China’s Wang Yi, one message stands out

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • India China row: Jaishankar presented his diagnosis of the hurdles to the normal resumption of bilateral ties in his conversation with Wang Yi, and the steps needed to turn back the clock.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's effort in assisting neighbouring countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

News updates from HT: PM says India's health ecosystem being praised worldwide

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Mumbai Police deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after the explosives were found in the area on Thursday.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Just a trailer: Letter in car carrying explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Mumbai Police also called in the bomb squad after the police control room was informed about the vehicle near Amnabi's house.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games in J&K’s Gulmarg

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:53 PM IST
The games will see 1,200 athletes from 27 states and Union Territories take part in the five-day event which will end on March 2
Maharashtra on February 24 witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new cases of infections being reported in a single day. Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
india news

New Covid-19 guidelines affect banquet hall businesses in Nagpur

ANI, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:53 PM IST
This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked authorities to put curbs on weddings.
Punjab and Haryana High Court (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to activist Nodeep Kaur

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The 23-year-old labour rights activist was arrested by the Haryana police from Delhi’s Singhu border on January 12.
Construction workers from Assam were attacked in Meghalaya on Wednesday night. File/Representational photo
india news

Meghalaya: Masked men attack labourers from Assam; 1 killed, 7 injured

By David Laitphlang | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Shillong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Meghalaya home minister said around 15-20 masked persons were involved in the attack on the labourers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
india news

Indian health ecosystem being seen with new eyes, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:33 PM IST
During the event, PM Modi also congratulated students for graduating successfully and said, "This is the time when you will transition from earning marks in exams to making a mark in society,” he said.
On November 2, 2018, Avni was shot dead in Yavatmal(File Photo/Representative Image)
india news

Contempt plea against officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Plea seeking contempt action against Maharashtra officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrives at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_08_2021_000053A)(PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest completes 3 months, Kisan Cong to gherao Tomar's house today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:04 PM IST
While the farmers want a complete roll-back of three farm laws, the government has ruled out agreeing to the demand and has offered to make amendments to the legislation.
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
india news

India beats China at its own game in Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy battle

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:39 AM IST
So far, India has managed to ship nearly 6.8 million free Covid-19 vaccines around the world.
Sonamarg: Tourists take sledge ride after fresh snowfall during Sonamarg Winter Festival, at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district 110 km�s from Srinagar, (PTI)
india news

Fresh rains and snowfall in Kashmir since early Friday morning

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • IMD had predicted there could be heavy rains at some places on February 25 and 26, causing a possible disruption in flights on February 26th from Srinagar.
External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are seen in this photo.(HT Photo)
india news

Necessary to disengage at all friction points, Jaishankar to Wang in 75-min call

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The 75-minute call between Jaishankar and Wang came after India and China pulled back frontline troops from strategic heights around Pangong Lake.
