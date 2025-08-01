Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s claim on Thursday that mirrored US president Donald Trump’s statement that the Indian economy is “dead “ triggered a war of words with the ruling BJP, which said that the world recognizes India’s achievements even as Gandhi tried to run it down. BJP, Congress trade barbs as Rahul says economy is dead

“Yes, he (Trump) is right, Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy...,” Gandhi told journalists outside Parliament. Later on, in a post on X , he listed his criteria for his view on the state of the Indian economy.

Trump’s overnight comments were made in the context of India and Russia’s bilateral trade. After imposing a 25% tariff on Indian exports to the US and an additional penalty for buying Russian oil, Trump said on Truth Social: “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care…” . He also alleged that tariffs in India are “too high” and “among the highest in the world”.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed Gandhi for his comments. “Contrary to your political career, Rahul Gandhi, India’s economy is not dead — it is fully alive and moving forward with strong momentum,” he said.

In his statement, Shekhawat said that during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government India was counted among the ‘Fragile Five’ countries, and today India is now counted among the ‘Robust Five’. “India’s economy is not only setting new standards of stability and growth, but it is also firmly moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy,” he added.

Sambit Patra, a Lok Sabha lawmaker of the BJP, said on X, “Rahul Gandhi has crossed all limits—publicly endorsing Donald Trump’s slur that India is a ‘dead economy’. Whose side is he really on?”

“While the world recognises India’s aspiration, achievement, and wellbeing, Rahul Gandhi seems intent on running it down. IMF just upgraded India’s growth forecast: 6.9% for 2025, the fastest among major economies.. World Bank calls India the “standout growth story” of the decade. Inflation is at a 6-year low. PMI is at a 17.5-year high. Rahul Gandhi is attempting to chip away at India’s collective spirit of its ambition & achievements but he’s simply out of sync with a nation chasing its dreams with determination. Shameful!!” Patra said.

While no other senior Congress leader commented on Trump’s statement, party leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Indian economy has never really recovered from the twin shocks of a “bizarre demonetisation” and a fundamentally flawed “GST” (goods andservices tax) . “The growth rate of the Indian economy will simply not accelerate with current levels of private corporate investment and current levels of private consumption. The Modi government’s own policies are responsible for this twin deficit,” he said

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla, however, took a different position and told the media, “It is incorrect for Trump to say that the Indian economy is dead.” Shukla added that economic reforms were ushered in by the Narsimha Rao government and the UPA government and the current government has taken more steps. “In no way, our economy is weak,” he said

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju cited Shukla’s comment and said on X, “Now, a senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla ji is also speaking in our country’s favour! Indian economy will never be dead.”

Calling the Leader of the Opposition , or LoP, an “LoB” -- “Leader Opposing Bharat”-- former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, “Rahul Gandhi’s job is only to oppose India. Anyone from around the world makes an anti-India statement, Rahul catches hold of it and starts speaking without thinking... The most popular leader in the world is PM Modi. Perhaps this is what Rahul Gandhi cannot digest, because he has only seen the ‘lost decade of opportunities’. In Rahul Gandhi’s language, the ‘dead decade of opportunities’...”