BJP dares Karnataka Congress over suspension of 18 MLAs: 'Let’s see how you run legislative session'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Monday warned the Congress government that it would disrupt the proceedings of the assembly if the suspension of its 18 MLAs was not revoked. It claimed the ruling party wanted to run the assembly without BJP MLAs. A BJP MLA being evicted by Marshals during the Budget session of Karnataka assembly on March 21. Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended for six months for "disrespecting" Speaker U T Khader.(PTI file photo)

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said his party's MLAs were fighting to uphold the Constitution. "I warn the Congress that our struggle will only intensify if the suspension is not revoked. Let’s see how you (Congress) run the legislative session in the future," the BJP leader said.

The BJP MLAs, who were protesting against the 4 per cent Muslim reservation in government contracts under the 2B category of the Other Backward Castes (OBC), were suspended for unruly behaviour on March 21, the last day of the assembly session.

After the ruling Congress passed a bill on the quota, the BJP MLAs climbed onto the podium where Speaker UT Khader was seated, tore copies of the bill, and threw the pieces at him.

State law and parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil soon moved a resolution to suspend the 18 BJP MLAs for six months.

Proud of suspended MLAs: R Ashok

R Ashok accused the Congress of "disregarding" BR Ambedkar's views that religion-based reservations should not be granted.

“We fought in the assembly to protect constitutional values. Did we fight for the BJP or individual MLAs? No. We struggled to uphold the Constitution,” R Ashoka stated.

He said he was proud of the suspended MLAs because they fought to protect constitutional values. He also called their suspension unlawful.

"I am proud of our 18 suspended MLAs. Their suspension is unlawful. Do you want to run the Assembly by keeping our MLAs out? I have spoken to the Speaker on this issue, and he has assured me that he will discuss it with me," Ashoka added.

The Karnataka government has said that the policy is inclusive of all minority communities, not just Muslims.

With inputs from PTI