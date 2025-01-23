BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for post on Netaji’s date of demise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the latter posted a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today, mentioning the Indian freedom fighter’s date of death as August 18, 1945. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In a social media post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji’s leadership, courage, his struggle for social justice, his contribution towards tolerance and inclusion continue to inspire every Indian even today. My respectful salute to the immortal son of Mother India, Jai Hind!” Along with the tribute, Gandhi shared a picture of Bose, which included the date of his death.

The date remains a subject of heated debate over the circumstances surrounding Bose’s demise, with some believing that he survived the air crash on the said date and was even spotted by others.

Union minister and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar criticised Gandhi for the post, calling the mention of date as “disrespectful”.

“I strongly protest with the claim that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died on 18th August 1945, as stated in social media posts by @RahulGandhi! I also demand that Rahul Gandhi apologise within the next 24 hours for showing disrespect to Netaji, who was the first Prime Minister of India. I am appealing to all of Netaji’s followers to raise your voices by sharing this demand. @INCIndia Shame on You!” Majumdar said on X.

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya also expressed displeasure, calling the post a “blatant disrespect” to Netaji.

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s actual date of demise is a matter of widespread debate. To date, we Indians have been kept in the dark regarding the death of the great leader. Yet, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has put up a post today declaring his date of demise as 18 August’45. Why? Where is the official record? Such blatant disrespect is not expected from someone like Rahul Gandhi,” Bhattacharya said.

The Congress party has not yet responded to BJP’s statements.

When the Modi government declassified hundreds of files pertaining to Netaji in 2016, the uncertainty about his death still persisted. A year after that, some family members of Netaji wrote to the government asking for another special investigation into the mystery surrounding his death.