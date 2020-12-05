e-paper
Home / India News / Despite Opposition unity in Bihar, we emerged victorious: BJP’s Nadda

In a bid to strengthen the party machinery in every nook and corner of the country for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda is undertaking a 120-day nationwide tour.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda(ANI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday came heavily on the opposition parties as he kick-started his 120-day nationwide tour from Dehradun, Uttarkhand. Addressing a gathering in Dehradun, Nadda lashed out at Congress party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while hailing its victory in the recently held Bihar Assembly elections

“Marxist-Leninist ideology had made Bihar a bloodied land. ‘Gunda Raj’ joined hands with them.” “Then Congress joined them. The Congress which has gradually started opposing the nation while opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

“They opposed abrogation of Article 370. Imran Khan (Pakistan Prime Minister) goes to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with argument of Rahul Gandhi,” Nadda also said, adding, “former defence minister P Chidambaram says they will bring back Article 370.”

“Even when all of these people came together, we emerged victorious in Bihar with your blessings. That is the strength of BJP and PM Modi,” Nadda also said.

BJP fought Bihar elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) Party and other regional parties, including HAM.

He launched his 120-day nationwide tour on Friday by visiting Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Shantikunj, Haridwar.

Earlier in November, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh had said that Nadda during his country tour will give priority to visiting the constituencies where the BJP had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

