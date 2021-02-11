BJP govt honours critics too, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not believe in political untouchability , stressing that his government has honoured even its critics for their role in nation-building.

He also underlined the need for consensus in polity and said the country is run on consensus even as numbers are needed to form government. “Politics for us is the means to achieve a national policy. As I said before, the government may run with majority but nations are run with consensus,” he said.

Addressing BJP MPs on the occasion of 53rd death anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the PM said: “The idea of political untouchability is not in our culture. The country has rejected this idea. In our party, importance is given to the worker even as we reject dynasty.”

He said even critics of the BJP (such as former President and Congressman Pranab Mukherjee, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir) were honoured by the government for their contribution to nation-building.

While Mukherjee was honoured with the Bharat Ratna (India’s the highest civilian award), Gogoi and Jamir received the Padma Bhushan (the third highest civilian) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule.

“They were neither part of the BJP nor even allies of the party. But it was our duty to honour their contributions,” he said.

Addressing the MPs, the Prime Minister said differences with political opponents should not come in the way of extending courtesy and respect for each other.

Earlier this week, the PM gave an emotional farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, bidding farewell to the leader of the opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

He said the BJP has imbibed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi that teach lessons of love and compassion.

BJP president JP Nadda said the empowerment of the women, economically weaker sections and farmers are at the core of governments’ policies. He said the new health policy and the new education policy were aimed at ensuring the development of every community in the country.