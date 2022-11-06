BJP launches ‘Agresar Gujarat’ campaign, seeks public opinion for poll manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched the ‘Agresar Gujarat’ (progressive Gujarat) campiagn seeking public opinion for the party’s manifesto ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

BJP state president C R Patil launched the campaign to be rolled out from November 5 to 15 at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Under the campaign, leaders from the state and Centre will reach out to people in the next 10 days.

Ruling out the anti-incumbency factor, Patil said that the BJP would emerge victorious with a record number of seats in the 182-seat legislature.

“Long-term promises are in the pipeline. People are happy with BJP and there is no anti-incumbency. In the 2022 elections, we will win with a record number of seats. Before this, we need to know the people’s suggestions,” he added.

Patil said 78% of the promises made by the BJP in 2017 had been implemented.

Patil further reminded that the BJP would not nominate candidates who are 75-year-old or above. It will also not nominate family members of BJP leaders, MLAs, and MPs, he said.

As part of the campaign, suggestion boxes will be kept in all public places. People can also post their suggestions online at http://www.agresargujarat.com or record their opinions by giving a missed call to 7878182182.

On veteran leader, Jay Narayan Vyas quitting the saffron party, Patil said BJP has accepted his resignation. Meanwhile, Congress party’s national secretary Himanshu Vyas has resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP.