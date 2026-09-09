BJP launches month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public service

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (a campaign) beginning September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service. He was sworn in as chief minister of Gujarat on October 7 in 2001. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI)

Party president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said the PM will complete 25 years of public service on October 7. He was sworn in as chief minister of Gujarat on the day in 2001.

“Over the last 25 years, he has continued his journey of serving the people,” Nabin said addressing the media.

Reflecting on Modi’s tenure in public service, Nabin said his journey from an ordinary party worker to becoming the head of government had been marked by his “vision and resolve” to improve the lives of people, adding that he had been able to deliver on his promises.

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“During this time he’s been able to fulfil the promises he made, whether it was pulling 25 crore people out of poverty, giving 80 crore free ration…or giving 200 crore people free vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic…These are not ordinary changes. These are his efforts to improve the lot of the people,” Nabin said.

The party president went on to say that when the PM took charge (in 2014), there was disillusionment and darkness. “There was policy paralysis and we were among the fragile five (economies). Now we are among the top 5, and India is making progress. The awards that have been given to him are an acknowledgment of his hard work,” he said.

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Nabin, who is also a Rajya Sabha member said India is now progressing with dignity.

“We have made significant progress in ending Naxalism. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s progress has not been limited to development. Our cultural identity and heritage have also been strengthened. From the Ram Mandir to Kashi Vishwanath, he has worked to preserve, restore and develop the country’s rich cultural heritage.”

“Terrorism was a real fear for the common man. But he’s not only secured the country but also given people encouragement,” Nabin added.