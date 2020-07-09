e-paper
BJP leader gunned down in Bandipore

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:32 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar: Unidentified men shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiekh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore town on Wednesday evening.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said the terrorists attacked Bari, a 28-year-old former party district president, at his shop at Muslimabad neighbourhood in Bandipore, killing him on the spot and injuring his relatives. All three were taken to district hospital where they were declared brought dead. “All three succumbed to their injuries,” Kumar said.

Police and the army said they launched search operations to track down the attackers. Kumar said the family was provided security by eight personnel but none of them were present at the time of incident. “The PSOs [protective service officer] are being arrested.”

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the BJP leader.

“Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries and their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated,” he tweeted.

Bari was known as the face of the BJP in the district and contested the 2014 assembly election as an independent candidate.

“We strongly condemn the dastardly killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his family members by terrorists in Bandipora,Jammu-Kashmir! Bari was a young,dedicated and sincere functionary of @BJP4India. Homage to the assassinated leader.We share the grief of the family members!” tweeted senior party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

