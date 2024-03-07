 BJP leader who contested against Dhananjay Singh's wife in 2012 shot dead in UP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP leader Pramod Yadav who contested against Dhananjay Singh's wife in 2012 shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

BJP leader Pramod Yadav who contested against Dhananjay Singh's wife in 2012 shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Pramod Yadav had contested the 2012 assembly elections from the Malhani seat on the BJP symbol against Jagriti Singh, wife of former MP Dhananjay Singh.

BJP leader Pramod Yadav was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said. The incident took place near Bodhpur village turn under the Sikarara police station area of Jaunpur district.

BJP leader Pramod Yadav shot dead in Jaunpur.
BJP leader Pramod Yadav shot dead in Jaunpur.

The assailants stopped Pramod Yadav, 55, on the pretext of giving a ‘card’, according to police, and shot him three times.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The assailants fled the scene leaving their bike at some distance.

Yadav, the Jaunpur district unit president of BJP Kisan Morcha, was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Jaunpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajaipal Sharma said that several teams have been deployed to ensure the arrest of the assailants and the initial investigation has led to some important clues.

Further investigation is underway.

Pramod Yadav had contested the 2012 assembly elections from the Malhani seat on the BJP symbol against Jagriti Singh, wife of former MP and strongman Dhananjay Singh. However, the duo got divorced in 2017 and Dhananjay Singh later got married to Srikala Reddy.

On Wednesday, an MP/MLA court sentenced Dhananjay Singh to seven years of imprisonment in a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case. Presently with the Janata Dal (United), Singh was reportedly preparing to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur. But the conviction now makes him ineligible under the Representation of the People Act to contest election.

Additional Sessions Judge Sharad Kumar Tripathi, who held Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram guilty in the case of kidnapping of Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal on Tuesday, also imposed a fine of 75,000 on each of them, District Government Counsel (Criminal) Satish Pandey said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On