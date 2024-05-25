BJP leader predicts defeat in Owaisi's bastion Hyderabad, alleges bogus voting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh on Saturday raised concerns over ‘bogus voting’ in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha elections and expressed doubt over the election results, saying that it doesn't seem to be in saffron party's favour. BJP MLA T Raja Singh(File)

The BJP MLA from Telangana's Goshamahal assembly constituency claimed many burqa-clad people cast votes for Hindu women during the polling. He further accused the state police of supporting AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in the alleged bogus voting.

"Madhavi Latha had put up a great fight in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, we feared bogus voting which happened in large numbers at all booths. Hindu votes were cast by Muslims. Votes of Hindu women were cast by burqa-clad people. Local police stand in support of Asaduddin Owaisi. Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother have a strategy of taking support from the government of Telangana, be it any party... The results don't seem in our favour. This time also I think we are going to fail," he said to news agency ANI.

Kompella Madhavi Latha, who was pitted against Owaisi in Hyderabad polls by the BJP, had courted controversy during the polling after a video emerged where she was seen checking identity cards of burqa-clad Muslim women at a polling booth, asking them to lift or remove their veil.

A case was also registered against her under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

Later, she clarified her act, saying that she had only requested the women to verify their identity and there was nothing wrong with this.

Hyderabad voted in the fourth of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 13. This is the first time that the BJP has fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency, while Owaisi is seeking a fifth straight term as MP from Hyderabad.

(With inputs from ANI)