e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus

BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus

Uma Bharti said she got tested because she was down with a mild fever for three days.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leader Uma Bharti has been tested positive for Covid-19
BJP leader Uma Bharti has been tested positive for Covid-19(ANI photo)
         

BJP leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for coronavirus. She tweeted about her diagnosis in a late night post on Saturday and urged all those who had come in contact with her to get tested for the virus.

The leader said she got tested because she was down with a mild fever for three days and was positive for the virus in spite of following all Covid-19 norms including social distancing over her recent trip to the Himalayas.

“I am currently quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another Covid-19 test done after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors,” Uma Bharti tweeted.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 5.9 million-mark on Saturday after a spike of 85,362 cases in 24 hours. As many as 93,379 people have died due to the virus in the country.

tags
top news
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In