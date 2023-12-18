close_game
News / India News / BJP leader's 'jhatka' advice to meat-eating Hindus: 'I admire Muslims who...'

BJP leader's 'jhatka' advice to meat-eating Hindus: 'I admire Muslims who...'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 07:56 AM IST

Firebrand BJP leader from Bihar made his supporters take the pledge that they will henceforth not spoil their 'dharma' by eating halal meat.

Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Sunday urged meat-eating Hindus to consume only ‘jhatka’, the flesh of animals slaughtered by a single blow of the blade. Singh also made his supporters in his Begusarai parliamentary constituency take the pledge that they will henceforth not spoil their 'dharma' by eating halal meat.

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh.(ANI)
Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh.(ANI)

Talking to reporters, he said, "I admire the Muslims who make it a point to consume only halal meat. Now Hindus should demonstrate a similar commitment to their own religious traditions."

"The Hindu way of slaughter is jhatka. Whenever Hindus perform 'bali' (animal sacrifice), they do so in a single stroke. As such, they must not corrupt themselves by eating halal meat. They must always stick to jhatka," said Singh.

He also stressed the need for a new business model in which there would be abattoirs and shops selling only jhatka meat.

Last month, the union minister for rural development called for an immediate ban on Halal certificates on food products in Bihar by following the lead of Uttar Pradesh. In a letter addressed to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Singh raised concerns about the alleged link between Halal certification and potential involvement in socially discriminatory and terrorist activities.

The minister asserted that such certification, which has no connection to Islamic standards, is an attempt to Islamize products unrelated to the religion.

“The fear that there is a big conspiracy behind Halal certification and business is not unfounded,” he wrote in Hindi.

Citing the recent actions against Halal certification by the Uttar Pradesh government, Singh urged the Bihar CM to take similar strong measures in the state.

“I request you to take strict action against such divisive and conspiratorial elements by imposing a ban against the kind of jihad going on in the name of Halal products even in a big state like Bihar,” the minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

