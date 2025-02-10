BJP legislators raise slogans in assembly during Bengal governor’s address

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Monday raised slogans in the West Bengal assembly during governor CV Ananda Bose’s address which complimented the Trinamool Congress government for the state’s law and order situation and described chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a “visionary, enterprising and dynamic leader. Governor CV Ananda Bose, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and speaker Biman Banerjee on the first day of Budget Session in West Bengal assembly on Monday. (ANI)

In his customary speech to the assembly which was drafted by the state government, Bose also called the Bengal Global Business Summit organised by the state government an “overwhelming success” and expressed confidence that the proposed investments would boost economic activity and create employment opportunities for Bengal’s youth.

While Bose was addressing the assembly, BJP MLAs led by leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari intermittently raised slogans to object to the speech.

“The governor said that police did a commendable job by maintaining law and order during Durga puja in October last year but did not utter a word on how police had to be deployed at several Saraswati puja venues a week ago because fundamentalist forces want to stop Hindu rituals,” Adhikari said outside the House after the session ended following obituary references.

“There was no mention of the RG Kar Medical College student who was brutally raped and murdered on August 9 last year. There was no mention of the Ajarajita Bill that Mamata Banerjee made the assembly pass in September saying it would end rape and child abuse. At least seven minors were raped after the Bill was passed,” said BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul.

To be sure, governor Bose referred the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 - which seeks death penalty for rape convicts - to President Droupadi Murmu on September 6. The bill is yet to get the President’s assent.

Brushing aside the allegations, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “If the governor found anything objectionable in the speech then he would have simply laid the document before the House instead of reading it.”