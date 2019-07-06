BJP looks to corner TMC over supporter’s murder

A man was clobbered in Nabadwip of Bengal’s Nadia district following which he died in a Kolkata hospital, triggering allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that he was murdered by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters for chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Krishna Debnath, 31, was thrashed with sticks by three people on Wednesday in Swarupganj area, about 125 km from Kolkata. He succumbed on Friday.

“We have received a complaint in which three persons were named. We are investigating. We are yet to find any political connections in this incident,” said Zafar Ajmal Kidwai, Nadia police super (Krishnagar), adding a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code.

In a press conference, Union minister Babul Supriyo condemned the murder. “Trinamool-backed goons thrashed to death a man, Krishna Debnath,” alleged Supriyo, claiming that Bengal is fast turning into a case for imposition of President’s Rule.

On Saturday morning, BJP worker erected a roadblock in the area with the body of Debnath. The agitators also threatened to call a bandh if the killers were not arrested. “Krishna Debnath was our supporter. He was beaten up by TMC men when he chanted the name of Lord Ram and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Mahadeb Sarkar, president of Nadia district BJP unit.

TMC leader in Nabadwip, Haridas Debnath said, “TMC is not involved in the incident. Debnath got drunk and was passing lewd comments and misbehaving with some people, leading to a scuffle. Now the BJP is trying to malign our party.”

Debnath used to work at a hotel in Chennai and returned to his home after about a year and a half. On Wednesday night, he went out with some relatives, and later was beaten in front of a club. The victim’s wife, Supriya Debnath, too, claimed that some men had attacked her husband “for chanting Jai Shri Ram”.

“None from Trinamool Congress was involved in the murder of Krishna Debnath. It was a result of a dispute between their (BJP) own men,” said correctional services minister Ujjwal Biswas, who is also a legislator from the same district.

In a separate incident, at least seven people, including a class 2 girl, were injured when crude bombs were hurled during a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in Khagardihi under Kotwali police station in West Midnapore district on Saturday.

BJP leaders claimed that they were attacked by ruling party supporters when they were preparing to celebrate the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

